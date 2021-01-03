Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Ganguly’s further treatment plan to be discussed on Monday: Hospital

Ganguly’s further treatment plan to be discussed on Monday: Hospital

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 14:45 IST

By Asian News International, Kolkata

Photo of BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly (Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had an “uneventful last night” and the medical board will meet on Monday to discuss the further treatment plan, the Woodlands Hospital said in a medical bulletin.

It also said that the treating doctors are keeping “constant vigil” on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

The hospital also said the “routine ECG done at 10 am is satisfactory”. On Saturday, Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.



Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening.

Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee had said, “He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.”

“I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games,” she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
by Shishir Gupta
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Taapsee Pannu’s steamy throwback in sheer grey maxi stuns her rumoured beau
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Sacked Tripura school teacher found dead, family allege suicide over debt burden
by Priyanka Deb Barman
Approval to Covaxin premature, could be dangerous: Shashi Tharoor
by Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
2 Chinese among 4 held for running instant loan app
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.