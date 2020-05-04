Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper

Former Indian cricket team batsman Gautam Gambhir revealed his choices for an all-time India Test XI and he decided to go with Anil Kumble as the skipper of the side ahead of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Both Dhoni and Kohli were part of the chosen side but Gambhir still went with Kumble whom he considers to be the best captain he has played under. Gambhir chose the legendary duo of Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as his openers with Rahul Dravid coming out to bat on No. 3. The middle order comprised of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev in an all-rounder role and MS Dhoni as the wicket-keeper. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were the chosen spinners while the pace department included stalwarts Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan.

READ: Mohammad Yousuf picks India stalwart as the best batsman currently

“Sehwag and I were having dinner when Kumble walked in and said that you guys will open throughout the series no matter what. Even if you get 8 ducks it doesn’t matter. I have never heard such words from anyone in my career. So, if I have to give my life for someone, it would be Anil Kumble. Those words are still in my heart,” Gambhir told SportsTak during a recent interaction when asked to chose the best captain he has played under.

“Had he captained India for a longer duration like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, he would have made many records. He captained in tough series’ in Australia and Sri Lanka,” Gambhir added.

READ: Ambati Rayudu backs left-hander for India comeback

The interesting part of Gambhir’s team is the bowling line-up as the quartet played together for some time and all four were sort of mainstays for India in the late 1990s and the 2000s decade.

Gautam Gambhir’s all time India Test XI: Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble (Captain), Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath.