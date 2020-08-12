‘Gautam Gambhir was not able to see the ball’: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan recalls 2012 series against India

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Irfan recalled the 2012 tour to India in which he faced off against a strong Indian batting line-up comprising of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh. Pakistan drew the T20 series in India 1-1, and then went on to win the three-match ODI series 2-1. Irfan, who stood over 7 feet tall, made a huge impact in the series with the new ball.

In an interview to Samaa TV last year, Irfan had claimed that he ended Gautam Gambhir’s career in that series. Gambhir was dismissed twice in five games by Irfan in the series.

Also read: Stuart Broad reacts after father and match referee Chris Broad slaps fine for code of conduct breach

In a recent chat with Pakistan broadcaster Sawera Pasha on her Youtube chat show Cric Cast, Irfan recalled the 2012 series and explained why he had said that he ended Gambhir’s career. “Actually whenever we have India-Pakistan matches, whoever does not perform well he becomes a zero and whoever performs becomes a hero,” Irfan said.

“The way I was bowling to Gautam Gambhir, he was not able to see the ball, the way he was playing my bouncer, everyone was saying that he is not looking like Gautam Gambhir,” he added.

On being asked to explain his remarks in the interview last year, Irfan said: “Because there was so much pressure of my height and my bowling, so I had said from my side that I felt like that because after that he didn’t come back in the team, he was dropped from the team.”

Also read: Record-breaking double-centurion dropped for breaching Covid-19 protocols

”After that he played a few matches only and there also he could not perform. So, that was his last tour in 2012 when he played against me. So, that is why I said like that,” he further added.

Gambhir is regarded as one of the batting greats of Indian cricket. In his career, the left-handed batsman played 58 Tests in which he scored 4,154 runs at an average of 41.85. Gambhir also played 147 ODIs in which he scored 5,238 runs. Gambhir also played 37 T20Is in which he scored 932 runs.