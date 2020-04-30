Sections
‘He guided me to my first Test hundred’: Mayank Agarwal wishes Hitman

Rohit Sharma had a great run in 2019, top scoring in the ICC World Cup in England and slamming a record five centuries in the tournament. He is also the only international cricketer to hit three ODI double centuries and has the highest individual score in the format to his name.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

India's Rohit Sharma, right, celebrates after scoring fifty runs with Mayank Agarwal, left, during the first day of the first cricket test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) (AP)

Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday and wishes kept pouring in throughout the day from his teammates and the entire cricketing fraternity on social media. Regarded as one of the best white ball players currently, Rohit gave a massive boost to his Test career in 2019 as he opened the innings for India in the home season and scored a bagful of runs to cement his place in the side. He unfortunately missed the Test series against New Zealand with an injury earlier this year.

While Rohit was resurrecting his career, the man on the other end as his opening partner was also cementing his future in the Indian Test squad. Mayank Agarwal formed the other half of a dependable opening pair for India.

Agarwal posted a picture with Rohit on Twitter on Thursday and captioned the post as: “Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can’t wait to recreate this! #HappyBirthdayRohit”. 

Rohit Sharma finished the 2019 Cricket World Cup as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.



ALSO READ: ‘He locked himself in physio’s room’: Laxman recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s battle with Shane Warne in 1998 series

During the tournament, he also become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit, who is now the vice-captain of the ODI team, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.

The limited-overs vice-captain has scored 14,029 runs across all formats.

Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

