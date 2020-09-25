Sections
Gavaskar creates controversy with comment on Kohli and Anushka

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper’s fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain’s forgettable outing in the IPL. After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli’s actor wife Anushka.

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper’s fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actress has been blamed whenever the now 31-year-old Kohli under-performed on the cricket field. The Indian batting mainstay had a forgettable outing at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89. The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.

