Gavaskar’s email, laugh with Kumble, Shastri’s ice-breaker: ‘Bizarre’ events before Kirsten’s appointment as India coach

All Indian cricket fans remember Gary Kirsten as the coach that led India to 2011 ODI World Cup win. But the fans might find it surprising to know that the former South Africa opening batsman was not interested in taking up any coaching job, and had not even applied for it. In a recent interview, Kirsten recalled the series of events that led to him being appointed as the Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team back in 2007 featuring three former India stars - Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble.

Speaking on the ‘Cricket Collective’ podcast, the former Proteas batsman recalled that the process started when he received an email from Gavaskar, who was part of the coach selection panel at the time.

“I got an email from Sunil Gavaskar - would I consider coaching the Indian team,” Kirsten recalled. “I thought it was a hoax. I never even answer it. He sent me another email, and said, ‘Will you come for an interview?’. I showed it to the wife, and she said, ‘They must have the wrong person’. So it was a bizarre entry into the whole thing, and rightly so. I mean, I had no coaching experience or anything,” he said.

Kirsten further recalled meeting up with India spinner Anil Kumble after he landed in India. Kumble and Kirsten had both played against each other for a number of years, and the former left-handed batsman said that him applying for the job became a “laughing matter” between the two.

“I went for the interview, it was a bizarre experience in many ways because I kind of arrived at the interview and I see Anil Kumble, who’s the current Indian captain, and he says, ‘What are you doing here?’. I said, ‘I have come for an interview to coach you!’. So we kinda laugh about it. It was quite a laughing matter,” Kirsten said.

Kirsten, who did not have a prior experience of coaching an international team before, further recalled how Ravi Shastri, who was one of the people interviewing him for the position, broke the ice with an interesting question.

“...I am in this board meeting with these BCCI officials, and it was quite an intimidating environment; the secretary of the board said, ‘Mr. Kirsten, would you like to present your vision for the future of Indian Cricket?’, and I said, ‘Well, I don’t have one.’ No one had asked me to prepare anything for it. I had just arrived there,” Kirsten said.

“Ravi Shastri, who was on the committee, said to me, ‘Gary, tell us, what did you guys as the South African team do to beat the Indians?’. I thought it was a great ice-breaker, because I could answer it and I answered it in about two-three minutes without saying strategies that we kind of probably use to this day,” he said.

Kirsten further added that he got the job in seven minutes. “He was suitably impressed, as was the rest of the board, because three minutes later – I had been in at the interview about seven minutes – the secretary of the board slides across a contract to me,” he added.

“(I) pick up the contract, and the first page, I am looking for my name frantically, and I can’t see my name, but I see Greg Chappell’s name, who was the previous coach.

“So I slide the contract back and I say, ‘Sir, I think you have given me your previous coach’s contract. He kind of looks at it a little bit perturbed, and takes out a pen from his pocket, scratches out his (Chappell) name and writes my name on it,” Kirsten further recalled.

Kirsten went on to become one of the most successful India coaches of all time, guiding the team to the top of the Test rankings in 2009, and then to the World Cup title two years later.

(With PTI inputs)