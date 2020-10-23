Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Get well soon paaji’: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev

‘Get well soon paaji’: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish a speedy recovery to Kapil Dev

After the news broke out, several key members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to the Indian legend Kapil Dev.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Kapil Dev. (Getty Images for Laureus)

India’s 1983-World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffered a health scare on Friday and had to be rushed to a hospital in New Delhi. Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted.

Also read: Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, hospital states he is stable now

After the news broke out, several key members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to the Indian legend. India captain Virat Kohli on Friday tweeted: “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev,” Kohli tweeted.

 



 

Apart from Sachin and Kohli, several other former India cricketing stars including Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to wish Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. “My prayers are with you. hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji,” Irfan Pathan wrote. Suresh Raina tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless.”

“Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir!,” wrote cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wrote.

Expressing similar sentiments, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Oct 23, 2020 17:48 IST
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Oct 23, 2020 14:28 IST
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
Oct 23, 2020 17:09 IST
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Oct 23, 2020 17:31 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chidambaram slams BJP’s employment promise
Oct 23, 2020 18:18 IST
Pak’s anti-corruption body slaps fresh graft case on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 23, 2020 18:08 IST
Apurva slams Trump for saying Indian air is ‘filthy’, calls him ‘liar’
Oct 23, 2020 18:06 IST
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Oct 23, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.