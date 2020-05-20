Getting out to Ambrose caught behind was an umpiring error: Sachin Tendulkar recalls 1997 ODI against West Indies

Sachin Tendulkar has been at his vocal best during this lockdown. The ‘Master Blaster’ who is often touted as someone who doesn’t like to open up on cricketing matters and dressing rooms secrets has been batting on the front foot in the last couple of months. From revealing the main reason behind MS Dhoni’s promotion ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka to the planning during his famous ‘desert storm’ innings against Australia in 1999, Sachin has tried to become an open book for his fans. Continuing the same tradition, Sachin recalled an ODI against West Indies in which his innings was cut short due to an ‘umpiring error’.

While umpiring errors in the pre-DRS era – in which Sachin played the majority of his cricket – was nothing out of the ordinary but Sachin rarely used to bring it up in front of the public.

Sachin recalled an ODI against West Indies in 1997 in ODIs and rated it as one of his best innings in which he did not score a fifty or a hundred.

Sachin said he had decided to attack the West Indian bowling attack comprising Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklin Rose on a challenging Trinidad track.

“Another innings I cherish is the first one-day international between West Indies and India at Trinidad in 1997. We batted first, and the weather was overcast, with the wicket damp in the morning. Not only was the wicket challenging to bat on, their bowling attack was extremely good as well. Their pace battery consisted of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklin Rose,” Sachin told cricket.com.

Sachin, who was the captain of the Indians side back then, scored 44 runs off just 43 balls with 10 fours but was given out caught behind off Courtley Ambrose which he termed as an umpiring error.

“I was able to counterattack and score quick 44 runs, before getting out to Ambrose caught behind on what was an umpiring error. It was a rain-curtailed match and we lost the match, but purely for the tough conditions in which one had to bat on, I rank that innings as one of my favourites,” added Sachin.

Batting first, India were bowled out for 179 as Ambrose picked up four wickets. In reply, West Indies reached the revised target of 146 in 27.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Sachin also fondly remembered his two innings against Australia – one in 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy and the other in 2001 in a bilateral series.

“There was an over where I attacked McGrath and managed to hit three boundaries and a six. The idea was to not let him settle, and the plan had largely worked. I eventually got run out for 35 runs in that match but I was in good form to continue otherwise.

I cannot forget the match against Australia in the ICC Champions Knockout Trophy in Nairobi in 2000 as well. The plan was to get him angry and make him attack my body instead of looking to get me out. We were beaten on occasions but also were able to make McGrath bowl where we wanted. I made a quick-fire 38 and this came in a winning cause so I was very happy,” added Sachin.