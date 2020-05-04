Sections
Home / Cricket / Getting shoe stitched during first Test and bowling with stones at railway station, Ashish Nehra gets nostalgic during chat with Aakash Chopra

Getting shoe stitched during first Test and bowling with stones at railway station, Ashish Nehra gets nostalgic during chat with Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra started by asking Ashish Nehra about a brand of shoes that he used to have in those days, when buying good sports shoes were a luxury for young cricketers.

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ashish Nehra of India during at Vidarbh Cricket Association in Nagpur. (Hindustan Times)

Former India cricketers Ashish Nehra and Aakash Chopra go back a long way. Much before they played for India, the duo represented Delhi in domestic cricket and even before that they were both budding youngsters with the Sonnet Cricket club.

Both of them got together recently for a candid chat on Chopra’s show Aakashvani and reminisced about the old days they had spent together.

Aakash started by asking Ashish Nehra about a brand of shoes that he used to have in those days, when buying good sports shoes were a luxury for young cricketers.

READ: Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper



“I wore them for the first time in Ranji Trophy and had only one pair which I took them with me to play in my first Test match in 1999. I still remember I used to get the shoe stitched after each innings and that is how it survived the entire Test,” Nehra said.

Aakash then asked him about practicing bowling action at the Delhi Cantonment Railway station with the club’s bowling coach.

“I wasn’t alone. There used to be a bunch of us who would go to drop sir at the railway station. He would ask us to show him different bowling actions. I remember we would pick up the stones at teh station and bowl with them,” Nehra recalled the good old times.

READ: We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad

The duo also discussed a match they had played at the racecourse ground in Delhi for their club team. Aakash, who was the captain of the side, was asked by the coach why he didn’t bowl Nehra from a particular end. “You remember we had to bowl into the wind and against the wind? The coach asked me why I didn’t bowl you from that end. I told him that you wanted to bowl from the other end. And sir went and gave you a slap,” said Aakash while discussing a funny incident.

Ashish Nehra made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in the Asian Test Championship. He picked up a single wicket in the match, which ended in a dull draw with batsmen ruling the roost on a flat pitch.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
May 04, 2020 18:41 IST
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
May 04, 2020 18:13 IST
Ensure social distance: Kejriwal warns after chaos at Delhi’s liquor shops
May 04, 2020 18:38 IST
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Kanika Kapoor misses her three children, shares photo
May 04, 2020 18:41 IST
India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
May 04, 2020 18:41 IST
Lawyer dresses up as Grim Reaper, visits beaches with message on social distancing
May 04, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
May 04, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.