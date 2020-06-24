‘Getting up there’: Aussie spin great Nathan Lyon compares India series to Ashes

Sections
Australia's Nathan Lyon appeals for a wicket. (Action Images via Reuters)

The battle between India and Australia has undoubtedly turned out to be the most fascinating one in modern day Test cricket. Ever since Sourav Ganguly’s Indian team stopped Steve Waugh’s all-conquering Australian team in 2001, the rivalry between the two teams and the players have gone up several notches.

Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon, who has played a big part in the Test matches over the last decade, has put this rivalry next to the traditional Ashes. While speaking to reporters Lyon said that the Aussies were outplayed by the Indians on the last tour and they are waiting to get the record straight when India comes calling later this year.

“You never like losing series or games of cricket for Australia,” Lyon was quoted as telling reporters by sportingnews.com

“India a couple of years ago, they outplayed us.



“But we’re looking forward to having those guys come here, it’s getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside the Ashes.

“They’ve got a side full of superstars and it’s going to be an amazing challenge this Australian summer when they get out here,” he said.

Lyon is the most successful Australian bowler against India in Tests and that too by miles. He has 85 wickets to his name in 18 Tests against the Indians at an average of 32.60.

Talking about how he has been practising in the lockdown, Lyon said, “I haven’t had a pre-season, this is basically my first winter in ten years.”

“It’s exciting to be home and just to be around all the boys here and all the rookies as well trying to pass on a little bit of knowledge.

“Have I started bowling? I’ve been doing a bit of bowling-coaching with young Ben Manenti from the Sydney Sixers, so I’ve been bowling with him a fair bit over the last three to four weeks.

“I have started, it’s not everyday stuff but it’s coming along well though,” he added.

Australia are set to play their next Test match against Afghanistan in November before locking horns with India

