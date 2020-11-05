Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Giving you IPL trophy would be cherry on the cake’: AB de Villiers’ special message to Virat Kohli on 32nd birthday

‘Giving you IPL trophy would be cherry on the cake’: AB de Villiers’ special message to Virat Kohli on 32nd birthday

IPL 2020: RCB shared a video of Kohli’s birthday celebrations on their official Youtube channel. In the video, De Villiers was heard saying that giving him the IPL trophy this year would be the cherry on the cake for RCB players.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli turned 32. (RCB/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on a private yacht amid all biosecure protocols along with his RCB teammates and wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. All of Kohli’s RCB teammates, including AB de Villiers was there at the party. The bromance between the two cricketing stars continued at the party as De Villiers said a special message for Kohli on his special day. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020

RCB shared a video of Kohli’s birthday celebrations on their official Youtube channel. In the video, De Villiers was heard saying that giving him the IPL trophy this year would be the cherry on the cake for RCB players.

“I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. You are a fantastic person and I just wish you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL, cherry on the cake obviously for us would be to give you that IPL trophy this year,” the former South Africa captain said.

“So we will give everything we have, we have had special memories together, our friendship will last for a lifetime and I will always treasure it,” De Villiers added.

Also read: Virat Kohli celebrates 32nd birthday with wife Anushka Sharma, RCB teammates - WATCH

Kohli and de Villiers have been teammates for RCB for a long while now, and the duo has always shown mutual respect for each other. Both batsmen have been involved in many memorable partnerships in the IPL.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, RCB will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator clash on Friday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 18:12 IST
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Nov 05, 2020 18:07 IST
‘People have faith only NDA government can develop Bihar’: PM Modi
Nov 05, 2020 17:29 IST
Live: Kejriwal reviews Covid-19 situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Nov 05, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Nov 05, 2020 18:34 IST
Arvind Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Nov 05, 2020 18:36 IST
MBS International School, Dwarka, celebrates Grandparents’ Day
Nov 05, 2020 18:28 IST
Sensex erases 2020 losses with 724-point leap; global markets rally amid US poll gridlock
Nov 05, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.