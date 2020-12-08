Sections
Glenn Maxwell switch-hit debate: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has his say on ‘controversial’ cricket shot

Now, the BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has opened up on the controversial shot and he said that he has no problem with the popular stroke in the modern-day cricket.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Glenn Maxwell and Sourav Ganguly. (File)

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell has come under much scrutiny for his switch-hit shot that has left the cricket world divided. The debate on the controversial shot has intensified since former Australia captain Ian Chappell has deemed it as “unfair” means by a batsman to garner runs against a fielding team. Chappell has in fact gone as far as to asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban the cricketing shot. Glenn Maxwell has defended it, but the debate refuses to die down.

Now, the BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has opened up on the controversial shot and said that he has no problem with the popular stroke in the modern-day cricket.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I - LIVE!

“The game has moved on, so I don’t see we can take away this popular stroke from the modern-day batsmen,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

“You require a lot of strength to play such courageous shot. Apart from timing and feet movement, a lot of other things are required to play this stroke,” he added.



“Kevin Pietersen was the first to play this shot. Also David Warner’s name should come here. It’s a very good shot if you can hit it nicely,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade’s second consecutive half-century was well-complemented by Glenn Maxwell’s blazing strokeplay as Australia posted a competitive 186 for 5 against India in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday.

Wade, who has played all his big T20 knocks against India, smashed his way to 80 off 53 balls with the help seven fours and two sixes.Maxwell, who struggled with his timing initially, also got into the act during the last six overs with a 35-ball-54 and a third-wicket stand of 90 runs in 8.4 overs with Wade.

