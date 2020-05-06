Sections
Home / Cricket / Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli mourns death of pet dog Bruno

Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli mourns death of pet dog Bruno

The celebrated couple are currently spending time at their home amid the nationwide lockdown in place in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:58 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their pet dog Bruno. (Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday paid tributes to their pet dog Bruno, who died after gracing their lives for 11 years. Kohli penned down on emotional note on social media to express grief at the demise of Bruno. “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace.”

Meanwhile, Anushka shared an image of the trio, remembering their furry friend. “Bruno RIP”, she captioned the photo. The celebrated couple are currently spending time at their home amid the nationwide lockdown in place in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Also read: ‘You think Virat Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’ - Tom Moody

They have been urging people to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the government in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected close to 50,000 people and claimed over 1600 lives in India thus far. They had earlier donated Rs 3 crore to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which currently stands indefinitely suspended.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020: 2972 vacancies notified for constable, bandsmen posts
May 06, 2020 13:35 IST
Riyaz Naikoo, Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist, carries Rs 12 lakh reward
May 06, 2020 13:32 IST
May do ‘namaste’ to celebrate wicket: Rahane on changes after Covid-19
May 06, 2020 13:31 IST
GuruVw is a new video conferencing platform developed by an NRI
May 06, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.