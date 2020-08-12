Sections
Home / Cricket / Grew up watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, can’t imagine sledging them: Bangladesh pacer Saifuddin

Grew up watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, can’t imagine sledging them: Bangladesh pacer Saifuddin

Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Saifuddin, who had played 14 ODIs till then, revealed how he was in awe of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and lived his dream of bowling to two of the world’s best batsmen.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 08:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Rohit Sharma (C) is interviewed by India's captain Virat Kohli (L) (AFP)

Before India and Bangladesh faced off in the 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, the two teams took on each other in one of the practice matches ahead of the tournament. India and Bangladesh played the second warm-up at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens and batting first, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni scored centuries to take the total to 359/7.

Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Saifuddin, who had played 14 ODIs till then, revealed how he was in awe of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and lived his dream of bowling to two of the world’s best batsmen.

“During our practice match at Cardiff, Rohit Sharma was at the striker’s end with Virat Kohli as the non-striker. I told Rohit, ‘it’s been 10 to 12 years since I’ve been watching you guys on TV, both of you are our dream cricketers. Now I’m bowling to you and I don’t know what to do,’” Saifuddin said during an interview with BDCrictime.

Also Read | Dhoni may lead Chennai Super Kings even in IPL 2022: CSK CEO



Saifuddin went on to describe how he was eager to get either Kohli or Rohit out and narrated a hilarious incident regarding the India opener. “Then Rohit laughed at me and said ‘Good luck’. Then I was trying my best to make sure that I got at least one of them out. Luckily, I was able to dismiss Kohli,” Saifuddin said.



“We don’t want to sledge them. We have grown up, seeing them play and we can’t imagine sledging them. Cricket is a gentleman’s game and should remain that way. Also, because there’s demerit points, we have to be careful.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised: report
Aug 12, 2020 08:01 IST
International Youth Day 2020: History, significance and theme
Aug 12, 2020 07:55 IST
Root has dilemmas as England goes for series-clinching win
Aug 12, 2020 07:55 IST
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
Aug 12, 2020 07:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.