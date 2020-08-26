Sections
Home / Football / Guardiola could build Man City around Messi: Rivaldo

Guardiola could build Man City around Messi: Rivaldo

Rivaldo hopes Manchester City and Messi can reach a compromise but he would be sad to see Messi leave Barcelona after almost two decades.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:43 IST

By Reuters,

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi formed a successful partnership at Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola could rebuild his Manchester City team around Lionel Messi if the Argentine gets his wish and leaves Barcelona, according to former Nou Camp great Rivaldo.

Messi’s lawyers informed Barcelona on Tuesday that the Argentine wanted to take up a release clause in his contract which could allow him to leave for nothing.

Barcelona insist the release clause has expired and that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner can only leave if a rival club is willing to pay a 700 million euro ($825 million) buyout clause.

Rivaldo hopes the two parties can reach a compromise but while he would be sad to see Messi leave Barcelona after almost two decades, during which he has helped them win 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, he thinks City would be a good choice.



“Barcelona don’t want to lose their best player for nothing, so they’ll try to convince the player to stay or agree to let him leave if they receive a good offer from another club,” Rivaldo said in an interview for bookmakers Betfair.

“It will be a sad ending for Messi’s story with Barcelona if the things remain this way, but this is football and sometimes things don’t run according to our expectations. Manchester City could be Messi’s best option as his next club. He’s 33 but his quality and talent are both unquestionable and I think he still has a few more years at the top.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost his Spanish playmaker David Silva and has a big job on his hands trying to close the gap on Liverpool who won the Premier League by 18 points. Rivaldo believes Guardiola, who enjoyed trophy-laden years as Barcelona manager with Messi in his pomp, would love to have the opportunity to work with him again.

“He has deep knowledge of Messi’s abilities and would find a solution to quickly incorporate him into the team and get the best from him,” Brazilian Rivaldo, who was at Barcelona from 1997-2002, said. “I even imagine Guardiola building the rest of his team around Messi.

“His talent can make the difference at any place and at any time, and I’m sure he could produce match-winning performances in the Premier League.”

Rivaldo says new Barca manager Ronald Koeman will build from “almost nothing” if Messi and Luis Suarez both leave. “I hope he gets time because it could take a while to get Barca back to their full power,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
Aug 26, 2020 20:43 IST
Two Vaishno Devi pilgrims test positive for Covid-19
Aug 26, 2020 20:37 IST
Comorbidity survey sees 70% testing positive for Covid-19 in Pune district
Aug 26, 2020 20:35 IST
Unlock: Looking to get back in shape? Superfoods to the rescue!
Aug 26, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.