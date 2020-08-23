Sections
Guyana Amazon Warriors defend lowest total in CPL history, St Lucia Zouks too win

Guyana Amazon Warriors defend lowest total in CPL history, St Lucia Zouks too win

Put in to bat, the Warriors were all out for 118 in 19.1 overs after they suffered a batting collapse despite the opening partnership of 56 runs in 5.4 overs between Brandon King (29) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (21).

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Tarouba

File image of Guyana Amazon Warriors. (CPL)

Andre Russell’s quickfire 52 off 37 balls went in vain as Guyana Amazon Warriors defended the lowest ever total in the history of Carribbean Premier League to register a 14-run win over Jamaica Tallawahs here. The win put Guyana Amazon Warriors on joint top with four points from three games. Put in to bat, the Warriors were all out for 118 in 19.1 overs after they suffered a batting collapse despite the opening partnership of 56 runs in 5.4 overs between Brandon King (29) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (21).

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Carlos Brathwaite took three wickets apiece while Sandeep Lamichhane got two for the Tallawahs.

Chasing 119 for a win, the Tallawahs were in deep trouble as half of their batting line-up were back in the hut for 48 runs in the 13th over with both the openers dismissed for duck.

Russell played his characteristics explosive innings, remaining not out on 52 from 37 balls with the help of four boundaries and five sixes, but it was not enough as the Warriors could score just 104 for 7 in 20 overs.



In another match, a brilliant all-round show by Mohammad Nabi, ably supported by Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijn’s impressive bowling, helped St. Lucia Zouks beat St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 10 runs.

The win put the Darren Sammy-led side on joint top of the table with four points from three matches, while the Patriots slumped to their third successive loss.

The Zouks were in a strong position, reaching 102 for 1 in the 12th over after being asked to bat first but opener Andre Fletcher’s (46) dismissal triggered a collapse as they were 137 for 6 in the 18th over.

But all-rounder Nabi, coming out at number six, blasted 35 not out from 22 balls to take the Zouks to 172 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs, the highest in this edition of CPL so far.

Nabi, who scored 32 off the last two overs, hit one four and three sixes in a quick-fire unbeaten innings.

The Afghani all-rounder then returned to take one wicket for an impressive economy rate of 4.25 as the Patriots could only score 162 for 8 while chasing 173 to win.

Kuggeleijn took four Patriots wickets but he conceded 33 runs in his four overs while Chase got three wickets for just 12 runs.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 172/6 (Andre Fletcher 46, Mohammad Nabi 35 not out; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/29, Sohail Tanvir 2/41) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 162/8 (Denesh Ramdin 46, Evin Lewis 29; Scott Kuggeleijn 4/33, Roston Chase 3/12, Mohammad Nabi 1/17) by 10 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors 118 all out (Brandon King 29, Chandrapaul Hemraj 21; Carlos Brathwaite 3/14, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/18, Sandeep Lamichhane 2/8) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 104/7 (Andre Russell 52 not out; Chris Green 2/10) by 14 runs.

