Had many meetings just to discuss how to get Sachin Tendulkar out: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Saturday revealed that the team management had several meetings just to discuss a strategy to dismiss Tendulkar before facing India.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Sachin Tendulkar and Nasser Hussain shaking hands. (AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar gave many sleepless nights to bowlers during his legendary career. Master Blaster scored a plethora of runs en route breaking multiple cricketing records and for this reason, he is widely regarded as the greatest batsmen in the modern era by many fans and critics. At the time of retiring in 2013, Tendulkar had become the highest run-getter in Test and ODI format while hitting the maximum number of the international centuries.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Saturday revealed that the team management had several meetings just to discuss a strategy to dismiss Tendulkar before facing India. Hussain, while hailing the legend, said that Tendulkar had a magnificent technique.

“Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique. When I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out,” Hussain recalled while speaking to Ian Bishop and Elma Smit in the latest episode of ICC podcast titled ‘Cricket Inside Out’.

Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis also recalled his first memory of the then “Indian batting prodigy”, revealing how he and the rest of his teammates were taken aback knowing what he’d done in domestic cricket.



“About Sachin, the entire India Under-19 team, they were just raving about him, saying how good that little kid is. He’s only a schoolboy, scoring triple-centuries at school. Who scores triple-centuries at school? Even scoring a century at school is an amazing thing,” Waqar said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

“We always knew there was this young kid coming on the block who was going to be amazing. At first look, he didn’t really give me the impression that he’s going to be the great Sachin Tendulkar, what he is today. What he has done over the years is amazing, on the field, off the field. At that particular time, I didn’t realise he was going to be such a big name in cricket. But his hard work paid off.”

