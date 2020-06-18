Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Hadn’t seen anything like it before,’ Rohit recalls scenes after India’s win over Australia

‘Hadn’t seen anything like it before,’ Rohit recalls scenes after India’s win over Australia

India batsman Rohit Sharma has spoken about the importance of fans during a cricket match, highlighting the how the buzz generated by people allow the players to feel the...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India celebrate their win against Australia at the 2007 T20 World Cup (Getty Images)

India batsman Rohit Sharma has spoken about the importance of fans during a cricket match, highlighting the how the buzz generated by people allow the players to feel the electricity and thus, get further involved in the game. Although cricket is set to resume with England taking on West Indies in a three-Test series from July 8, in a bio-secure environment, there is no estimate as to when will fans be allowed to enter the stadiums in capacity.

“You never realize you’re playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans,” Rohit said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

As far as the Indian cricket team is concerned, there is no update regarding their next assignment, but Rohit feels the crowd factor is a huge element in a live cricket match. Narrating India’s famous win against Australia at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Rohit revealed how fans had turned up in numbers to celebrate with the team.

“I still remember when we won against Australia in the semi-final in 2007, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I hadn’t seen anything like this before. You always see fans in the stadium but that day at the hotel, seeing all of those supporters, I felt that it is the fans’ passion and love that keeps the team going,” he said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Abhay 2 teaser: Ram Kapoor stuns as heartless murderer in Kunal Kemmu show
Jun 18, 2020 16:10 IST
Former champion pulls out of WWE Raw after positive Covid-19 test
Jun 18, 2020 16:08 IST
Sensex soars 700 points; Nifty closes above 10k-mark
Jun 18, 2020 16:09 IST
Migrants toil to revive ‘dead’ Gharar in village in UP’s Banda district
Jun 18, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.