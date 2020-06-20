Hadn’t slept for years, I sleep peacefully now: Yuvraj Singh opens up on post-retirement life

It has been more than 12 months since Yuvraj Singh has bid adieu to cricket. He did feature in a T20 and a T10 league in between but has largely has stayed away from serious cricket since June 20, 2019. The former India all-rounder, however, has no regrets. Yuvraj in fact is relaxed like never before.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur, in an interview a year after he had decided to retire from all forms of cricket, Yuvraj Singh said he slept peacefully after years after years.

“The day I retired, I felt free. Obviously it was an emotional moment, I can’t put it in words but I felt really free. I hadn’t slept properly for years, I started to sleep well. I feel so relaxed now,” said Yuvraj.

“I had gotten to a stage where cricket was not helping me mentally. I was just dragging myself, and thinking when do I retire, should I retire?” Yuvraj added.

“When you’re at a fast pace in life you don’t realise a lot of things and suddenly you’re like oh what’s happened here. I’m sitting at home for two-three months obviously for different reasons. I think you also realise how much family time you missed.”

The Player of the Tournament of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph said he does miss being on the field sometimes but it never becomes a reason for a comeback as he is satisfied with what he has achieved.

“I do miss the game sometimes but not a lot because I’ve played for so many years. I get so many messages from fans, I feel very blessed. More than anything, the respect the game has given me is what I feel proud of,” Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj featured in Global League T20 in Canada and the swashbuckling left-hander he really enjoyed the atmosphere.

“I had a lot of fun playing in Canada. I learnt more about Punjab from Canada, I guess. I didn’t even feel that I was away from Punjab,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj who came back after battling cancer, retired after playing 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He scored 1900 runs in Tests, 8701 in ODIs and 1177 in T20Is.

He has also picked up 9, 111, and 28 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.