Hafeez, Wahab and four others join Pakistan squad in Worcester after being tested negative

All of the players who arrived in Worcester yesterday have had tested negative for COVID-19. Due to the negative results of the test, six players were allowed to practice,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (R) celebrates with teammates (AFP)

The six Pakistan cricketers - Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhr Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hasnain who arrived in England late because of being tested Covid-positive earlier, have all been tested negative upon arrival in Worcester, England confirmed PCB.

All six of them will join the rest of Pakistan squad in their training sessions.

“Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhr Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hasnain joined the national squad. All of the players who arrived in Worcester yesterday have had tested negative for COVID-19. Due to the negative results of the test, six players were allowed to practice,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

On Tuesday, all these six players were tested negative for coronavirus for the second time in three days in Pakistan.



The PCB had initially planned to send a squad of 29 players to England, but ten players tested positive for coronavirus last week.

On Saturday, Wasim Khan, the PCB chief executive, announced that six of those ten players returned negative when they were tested for the second time.

Both England and Pakistan are slated to play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure bubble, commencing from July 30.

Pakistan had last played Test cricket in February this year against Bangladesh. They were scheduled to play the second Test later in April, but the match was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(With ANI inputs)

