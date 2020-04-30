‘Happened due to a misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on Asia Cup clash with Gambhir

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has been known in cricketing circles both for his ability with the gloves and bats as well as for being a chatterbox behind the stumps. An integral part of the Pakistan team that clashed regularly with India in the first decade of the 2000s, Akmal had several on field incidents, which turned into flashpoints, against his Indian rivals.

He famously clashed with former India opener Gautam Gambhir in the 2010 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and again with paceman Ishant Sharma in T20 international in Bengaluru in 2012-13. Speaking about incidents on a chat show ‘Cow Corner Chronicles’ Akmal though said that he has good relationship with Indian cricketers and what happened on the field stayed there.

Also read: PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

“It was all due to misunderstanding and happened in the heat of the moment then. Gautam and I are good friends because we have played a lot in ‘A’ cricket. We meet regularly, have food together,” Akmal said about his clash with Gambhir.

He further said that his altercation with Ishant took place because he couldn’t understand what the Indian had said.

”It was all due to me not understanding what he said. The same with Ishant at Bangalore. You know me I don’t say much on the field. Both Gautam and Ishant are very good boys. We respect them and they respect us. What happens on the field, stays there,” he recalled.

Also read: IPL or any other sport, could be played without spectators: Ajinkya Rahane

The highlight of Kamran’s Test career was a battling century (133) against India in Karachi. Irfan Pathan had given India the perfect start by picking up a hat-trick in the first over. But Akmal and Abdul Razzaq helped Pakistan recover from 39/6 to post 245 in the first innings and that led the foundation of a heroic victory for the team.

Kamran, who featured in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is, last played for Pakistan in 2017 in the white-ball formats.