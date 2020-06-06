Sections
Home / Cricket / Happy Birthday Jinx: Virat Kohli leads the way as Ajinkya Rahane turns 32

Happy Birthday Jinx: Virat Kohli leads the way as Ajinkya Rahane turns 32

Ace Indian Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he can’t wait to see Rahane taking catches again standing at the slips. “Happy birthday Rahane, waiting for you to snap up those catches at slip asap. Have a good day and beyond buddy,” Ashwin tweeted.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthem. (REUTERS)

India captain Virat Kohli led the wishes as his deputy in Test cricket, middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahan turned 32 on Thursday. Rahane, who is one of the mainstays in India’s batting line-up in Test cricket was wished by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, and coach Ravi Shastri among many.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jinx and a great year ahead Ajinkya Rahan,” Kohli tweeted.

 

Limited overs vice-captain and fellow Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma said, “Happy birthday Rahanehave a great day with your family. Best wishes.”



 

“Happy Birthday, Rahane.Here’s wishing you loads of runs and success ahead,” tweeted BCCI.

 

“Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 bro! May this year bring you lots of success and happiness,” said India’s Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara.

 

India’s Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also wished Rahane on the occassion. “Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy birthday! @ajinkyarahane88,” Saha tweeted.

“Many happy returns of the day, @ajinkyarahane88. Have a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayAjinkyaRahane,” tweeted head coach Ravi Shastri.

