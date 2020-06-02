Happy Birthday Smudge: Cricket Australia puts up video of Smith’s extraordinary catches

Sections
While Smith’s batting is always talked about, a side of his cricketing abilities that often gets neglected is his fielding. Smith is a sharp close in fielder and over the course of his career taken some brilliant catches.

Steve Smith of Australia takes a catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls of New Zealand off the bowling of James Pattinson of Australia during day three of the Test match between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval on February 22, 2016 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Getty Images)

Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith turned 31 on Tuesday and wishes have been puring in from the cricket fraternity and from his fans. Smith has proved to be one of the best batsmen of his generation and his appetite for runs, especially in Test cricket, has garnered him a lot of praise.

Comparisons have been made with the legendary Australia Sir Don Bradman and Smith has every right to enjoy those accolades. The last year proved to be a landmark one for Smith as he returned to action after serving a one year ban due to his involvement in the now infamous ball tampering scandal.

Smith’s career was halted at a time when he was at the height of his prowess. But the year’s gap almost didnt mean anything for the former Australian captain as he returned hungrier than ever and piled up a huge mountain of runs, starting with a stellar show in the Ashes, where he amassed 774 runs in 7 innings, the fifth highest in the history of Ashes.



While Smith’s batting is always talked about, a side of his cricketing abilities that often gets neglected is his fielding. Smith is a sharp close in fielder and over the course of his career taken some brilliant catches. Cricket.com.au decided to put up a collection of his catches on his birthday. 

“Happy birthday Smudge! To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia,” was teh message that accompanied the tweet.

Smith has so far taken 117 catches in Tests, 67 in ODIs and 21 in T20 internationals.

