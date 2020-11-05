Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: ‘Greatness as such young age,’ Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh lead birthday wishes for Indian captain on Twitter

Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, (November 5) and on the special occasion, several former and current cricketers took to Twitter to express their birthday wishes to the Indian captain. Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina, along with India wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and fast bowler Mohammed Shami were among the first ones to extend their wonderful wishes to Kohli as the hashtag “HappyBirthdayViratKohli” began trending.

Laxman, who played Test cricket for India with Kohli, was the first to wish Kohli on his special day. He tweeted: “Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

Yuvraj Singh, who was Kohli’s teammate when India lifted the 2011 World Cup posted a special message for the Indian captain, while also hoping that Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have made it to the IPL 2020 playoffs, could go all the way.

“Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho, all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time,” Yuvraj tweeted.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, who along with Kohli has produced some wonderful results for India, including reaching the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup, put out an expressive tweet for the Indian skipper.

“To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat,” Shastri tweeted.

Suresh Raina, who in August, announced his retirement from international cricket, and is back home with his family, wished his former India teammate ‘lot of success’. “Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes & lots of success ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” Raina tweeted.

Wriddhiman Saha, who under Kohli, had a long run for India in Tests as their primary wicketkeeper batsman, tweeted: “Happy Birthday @imVkohli! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes!”

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who emerged as ODI cricket’s leading wicket-taker in 2019, has played his best cricket under Kohli and took the opportunity to wish his captain. “I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead! Birthday cakeBirthday cakeBirthday cake @imVkohli,” Shami tweeted.

The BCCI too posted a tweet to wish Kohli.

Ishant Sharma and Kohli go back a long way. The fast bowler, who is currently nursing a back injury and has been ruled out of India’s tour of Australia did not miss the opportunity to wish his old buddy on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!!,” Ishant tweeted.