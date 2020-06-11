Harbhajan puts 2011 World Cup win at par with home Test series triumph against Australia in 2001

15 Mar 2001: Harbhajan Singh of India celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Ricky Ponting of Australia, during day five of the 2nd Test between India and Australia played at Eden Gardens, Calcutta, India. (Getty Images)

India off spinner Harbhajan started his international career more than two decades ago and has had several outstanding achievements over the years. Apart from the fact that Harbhajan is India’s second highest wicket taker in international cricket, across all formats, the tweaker was also part of some of Indian cricket’s biggest victories.

It all started at the start of the century when ‘Bhajji’ played a crucial role in India’s comeback win over Australia in a home Test series. That series is still counted among the greatest ever played in cricket and is perhaps the greatest victory for India on home soil.

Steve Waugh’s team were on a marauding run and took India apart in the opening Test at Mumbai. India were forced to follow on at Kolkata as well but the comeback started with VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid putting on a brave show as they batted an entire day to put India’s nose ahead. Harbhajan did the rest as he dismissed the Aussies in the fourth innings to guide India to a remarkable win. He had also picked up a hat-trick in the same match.

He would go on to skittle the Aussies in the final Test at Chennai too as India won the series and ended Australia’s bid for world domination. Bhajji also played his part in the team’s rise in limited overs cricket and was part of the team that won the 2011 ICC World Cup.

While speaking to former India opener and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra, Bhajji spoke about these two achievements among his favourite victories.

“As a player, I will rate 2001 series against Australia at the top spot as it made me the player I am today, if I look at my childhood dream, I always wanted to win the World Cup and it came true in 2011 so I will keep it at par with the 2001 series,” Harbhajan said on the official YouTube channel of Aakash Chopra.

But before he became a world champion in the 50-over format, Bhajji was crowned world champion in 20-over cricket. Victory in the 2007 WT20 is another achievement that is special for the spinner.

“Winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 was unbelievable, when we landed back in India, we got a huge amount of support, I have never seen anything like that before, I would not be able to rate these three moments as all are very special to me,” he added.