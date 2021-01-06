‘Hard surface with lot of grass’: First look of Sydney pitch for India vs Australia third Test

Amid investigations of possible bio-bubble breaches and reports of India even expressing their unwillingness to travel to Brisbane for the final Test, the India vs Australia third Test in Sydney is knocking on the doors. On the eve of the all-important Test match, the first glimpse of the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground was shared with the pitch curator asserting that it’s a hard one with good amount of grass.

While at first sight, the Sydney pitch does not appear to be hugely different from the surfaces that India have got in the Test series so far but if the curator’s words are anything to go by then this pitch might offer a bit more bounce to the seamers because of its hard nature.

“The key is that every year, it is so different with the weather. So, we try to give them (the teams) that hard surface with a good amount of grass,” said Adam Lewis, the SCG curator.

“Three-years ago we had England (here), we had late 30 degrees (celsius) days, hot-gusty winds, that is totally different to this year, when we had really high humidity, rain (and) cover.

Also Read | ‘Lot of unnamed sources coming out from India’s camp’: Tim Paine

“We had got first bit of direct summer light on to the wicket only three days ago, so we are just doing the best we can with the elements that are dished out to us,” he said.

Last year, Australia had thrashed New Zealand by 279 runs when the two teams clashed at the SCG from January 3-6.

Lewis said hosting a Test is the biggest stage for them and considering the fickle weather this year, they have rolled out a pretty good wicket for the match, starting Thursday.

“The weather was our main concern and just the talk about not getting the Sydney Test. We understand that the amount of effort that goes into preparing a Test like, you got to understand, this is our grand final,” Lewis said at a virtual press conference.

Also Read | Sydney store owner responds to Kohli, Pandya’s alleged bio-bubble breach

“This is our biggest stage of the year and we put so much in putting on the day. Look to be awarded the Test by New South Wales government and Cricket Australia, we were foreseeing ahead. We just did our preparation around the weather and we think we have rolled up a really good wicket.”

The four-Test series is tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the pink-ball opener in Adelaide while India emerged triumphant in Melbourne.

(With PTI inputs)