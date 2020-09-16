‘Hard to go past him’: Ricky Ponting names Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians’ ‘dangerman’ for IPL 2020

Ahead of the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting heaped praise on MI captain Rohit Sharma, terming him one of the ‘premier batsman’ in T20 cricket.

The two-time World Cup-winning former Australia skipper, who had passed on the baton to Rohit of leading Mumbai Indians back in 2013, termed the India opener as MI’s ‘dangerman’.

“Mumbai Indians’ dangerman for the season. Rohit Sharma, their captain. One of the premier T20 batsmen in the world. He has got an outstanding record whether it be international cricket or in IPL,” said Ponting when he was asked to name Mumbai Indians’ most dangerous payer by Cricket Australia.

Ever since Rohit took over as the leader of Mumbai Indians in 2013, the franchise has won four out of seven seasons and is currently the most successful IPL franchise. Rohit has had a major role in the rise of Mumbai Indians being one of the best teams in the IPL.

Ponting said Rohit is at the best phase of his career and it’s pretty hard to go past him. “He’s probably in his career-best form right now, it’s pretty hard to go past him,” he added.

Earlier, Rohit too had spoken highly of Ponting during his stint with the Mumbai Indians as a player and later as a coach. The Mumbai Indians skipper had spoken highly of his understanding and bringing out the best from a player.

Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas too had heaped praise on Rohit Sharma recently. “Rohit Sharma is a classical player. I really like him. He creates strokes, plays on the merit of the ball,” said Abbas in a YouTube show called Caught Behind.

The defending champions will start their campaign against last year runner-ups Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at Abu Dhabi.