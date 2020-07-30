Sections
Hardik Pandya becomes father of a baby boy, cricket fraternity extends wishes

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hardik Pandya becomes a father. (Twitter)

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday became a father with his partner Natasa Stankovic giving birth to a baby boy. The Indian batsman took to Twitter to announce the news. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” Pandya wrote alongside an image of the new-born baby. The happy couple, who had announced their engagement in January this year, had revealed in May that they are expecting.

The sports fraternity was quick to send their wishes to Pandya and Natasa on social media. 

“Congratulations you both,” India captain Virat Kohli commented on Pandya’s Instagram post. KL Rahul, who is known as one of Pandya’s better friends from the Indian team drew a series of heart smileys on the post. It was followed by a series of heart, hugs and kisses smileys from Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer also posted a couple of heart smileys.

Australia start cricketer Chris Lynn and India tennis star Sania Mirza also extended their congratulations, alongside Pandya’s brother Krunal. 



Pandya missed out on months of cricket last year after suffering a back injury that forced him to get a surgery done. The India cricketer was set to make a return in March in the ODI matches against South Africa, but the series was cancelled due to rising cases of Covid-19.

Pandya will make a return for Mumbai Indians this year when the Indian Premier League kicks off in September in the UAE.

