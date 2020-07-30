Sections
Home / Cricket / Hardik Pandya blessed with ‘baby boy’, shares photograph

Hardik Pandya blessed with ‘baby boy’, shares photograph

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya took to Twitter and Instagram to let his fans know about the good news and also shared a photograph with the text, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Pandya is engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic. 

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Hardik Pandya with his partner Natasa Stankovic. (Twitter/Hardik Pandya)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya took to Twitter and Instagram to let his fans know about the good news and also shared a photograph with the text, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Pandya is engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic.  

Pandya and his partner had informed their fans about her pregnancy in May with an Instagram post.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Jul 30, 2020 16:30 IST
‘BJP reducing Parliament to…’: TMC after new education policy announcement
Jul 30, 2020 16:28 IST
Russia plans to approve world’s first Covid-19 vaccine by August 10: Report
Jul 30, 2020 16:21 IST
40 students with COVID-19 among 1.94 lakh to write CET in Karnataka: Deputy CM Narayan
Jul 30, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.