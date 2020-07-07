Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi to celebrate MS Dhoni’s birthday

Sections
The Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - landed in Ranchi on Tuesday to celebrate former India captain MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday.

As MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya decided to pay a visit to the former captain in Ranchi to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Hardik said that Dhoni has taught him to be a better human being while extending his wishes on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni,” Hardik had tweeted.

 



On the other hand, Krunal had written, “Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni.”

 

Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Test cricket and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.

Dhoni last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup and was scheduled to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 2020 edition of the league has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

