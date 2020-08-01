Hardik Pandya shares picture of newly-born, calls him ‘blessing from god’

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently announced that he has become a father. Pandya’s partner Natasa Stankovic gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday and Hardik shared the news on social media. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” Pandya wrote alongside an image of the new-born baby. The couple had announced in May that they are expecting while revealing their engagement in January 2020. The couple got congratulatory messages from everywhere after the announcement.

On Saturday, Pandya shared another image of his child on social media. In the photo, Hardik is seen holding the child in his arms in a hospital. ‘The blessing from God,’ Hardik captioned the image while posting it on Twitter.

The sports fraternity was quick to send their wishes to Pandya and Natasa on social media. “Congratulations you both,” India captain Virat Kohli commented on Pandya’s Instagram post. KL Rahul, who is known as one of Pandya’s better friends from the Indian team drew a series of heart smileys on the post. It was followed by a series of heart, hugs and kisses smileys from Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer also posted a couple of heart smileys.

Australia start cricketer Chris Lynn and India tennis star Sania Mirza also extended their congratulations, alongside Pandya’s brother Krunal.

Pandya missed out on months of cricket last year after suffering a back injury that forced him to get a surgery done. The India cricketer was set to make a return in March in the ODI matches against South Africa, but the series was cancelled due to rising cases of Covid-19.

Pandya will make a return for Mumbai Indians this year when the Indian Premier League kicks off in September in the UAE.