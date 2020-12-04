Sections
‘Hats off to him’: Gautam Gambhir lauds Virat Kohli’s record-breaking feat

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 07:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

India's Virat Kohli walks off dejected after being caught by Moises Henriques off the bowling of Australia's Josh Hazlewood. (REUTERS)

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir praised Virat Kohli for becoming the fastest player to surpass the 12,000 ODI-run mark in cricket. Kohli achieved the feat during the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday when he smashed 63 runs before being dismissed by Aussie speedster Josh Hazlewood.

Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 17-year-old record as he reached the 12,000-run mark in just 241 innings. It had taken Tendulkar 300 innings to register 12,000 ODI runs.

Gambhir said that Kohli’s performance across the performance has been inspired from the satisfaction he receives for doing something for his country.

“You can take anything, you can actually do whatever you want, but the best feeling in the world is when you score that last run and come back to your hotel room and you’re so satisfied that you’ve done something for your country, what you were meant to do,” Gambhir said on Star Sports Cricket Connected chat show.

“So probably, all those combinations have made him what he is, and hats off to him, he’s scored more than 20,000 runs, centuries all that,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1. The visitors will hope to put their best foot forward in the T20I series which kicks off on Friday.

