Have seen many but none came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has: Sunil Gavaskar

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen of the modern era. Hardly any discussion about batting – whether it’s technique, scoring runs, playing under pressure, or notching up hundreds – is complete without the mention of Tendulkar in it. Highlighting the same points, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said Tendulkar is the closest thing to batting perfection.

Gavaskar, who himself is regarded as one of the best openers to have ever played the game, said he has seen many cricketers before, after and during his cricketing career but none came close to batting perfection like Tendulkar.

“As far as I am concerned, the closest thing to batting perfection… Sachin Tendulkar. I’ve never seen a batsman (like him) and I’ve seen many from the time I was growing up, from the time I played and now from the time I’ve been watching cricket, I’ve seen many terrific batsmen but nobody had came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar who was the first cricketer to score 10 thousand Test runs and held the record for most centuries in the format before Tendulkar broke it, said Sachin had every shot in the book.

“The backlift, the head, the balance, everything, the way he would lean forward, the balance when he’d play off the front foot, the balance when he would play off the backfoot, on the off side, on the leg side... And later on when the T20 came in, playing the scoop shot, he pulled it off fantastically. He had everything,” Gavaskar added.

Sachin, who made his debut at the age of 16 in 1989 in Pakistan, announced his retirement in 2013 after playing a record 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. The former India great still continues to be the highest run-scorer in both formats by some distance.

Sachin has 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79. In ODIs, Sachin has a staggering 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Till date, he is the only cricketer to have scored 100 (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) international centuries.