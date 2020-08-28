Sections
Home / Cricket / Have seen many but none came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has: Sunil Gavaskar

Have seen many but none came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, who himself is regarded as one of the best openers to have ever played the game, said he has seen many cricketers before after and during his cricketing career but none came close to matching Sachin Tendulkar’s batting perfection.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunil Gavaskar

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen of the modern era. Hardly any discussion about batting – whether it’s technique, scoring runs, playing under pressure, or notching up hundreds – is complete without the mention of Tendulkar in it. Highlighting the same points, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said Tendulkar is the closest thing to batting perfection.

Gavaskar, who himself is regarded as one of the best openers to have ever played the game, said he has seen many cricketers before, after and during his cricketing career but none came close to batting perfection like Tendulkar.

“As far as I am concerned, the closest thing to batting perfection… Sachin Tendulkar. I’ve never seen a batsman (like him) and I’ve seen many from the time I was growing up, from the time I played and now from the time I’ve been watching cricket, I’ve seen many terrific batsmen but nobody had came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Also Read | Dhoni’s one text that convinced CSK CEO for Chennai camp amid pandemic



Gavaskar who was the first cricketer to score 10 thousand Test runs and held the record for most centuries in the format before Tendulkar broke it, said Sachin had every shot in the book.



“The backlift, the head, the balance, everything, the way he would lean forward, the balance when he’d play off the front foot, the balance when he would play off the backfoot, on the off side, on the leg side... And later on when the T20 came in, playing the scoop shot, he pulled it off fantastically. He had everything,” Gavaskar added.

Sachin, who made his debut at the age of 16 in 1989 in Pakistan, announced his retirement in 2013 after playing a record 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. The former India great still continues to be the highest run-scorer in both formats by some distance.

Sachin has 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79. In ODIs, Sachin has a staggering 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Till date, he is the only cricketer to have scored 100 (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) international centuries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka to re-open colleges from October 1
Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST
PFI member arrested in Uttar Pradesh for offensive social media post
Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST
5 more volunteers inoculated with Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Pune: Latest developments
Aug 28, 2020 09:33 IST
Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty tops 11,600
Aug 28, 2020 09:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.