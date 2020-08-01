Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Have seen people older than Sachin have his posters on the wall’: Former India wicket-keeper on Tendulkar’s impact

‘Have seen people older than Sachin have his posters on the wall’: Former India wicket-keeper on Tendulkar’s impact

Vijay Dahiya narrated how Tendulkar was hands down his favourite player while growing up and explained the India great’s impact on him.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 06:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar of India walks out in front of local admirers during a Test match. (Getty Images)

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Vijay Dahiya could play only 21 internationals for India but in his short career had the privilege of batting alongside and sharing the dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar. Dahiya, who played 19 ODIs and two Tests during his India career which lasted approximately five months, narrated how Tendulkar was hands down his favourite player while growing up and explained the India great’s impact on him.

Also Read | ‘He could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Danny Morrison denied Sachin Tendulkar an elusive century

“No brainer, to be very honest. When I was growing up, anyone my age or even older people - the one and only Sachin Tendulkar. What’s interesting is that same age, people who were older also had somebody’s poster who was 16-17 on the wall and wanted to be like him,” Dahiya told SportsKeeda in an interview.

“It is phenomenal what he’s done for Indian cricket, how many people he has inspired and is still inspiring. If you played this game, you know the era in which he played. The sort of team we had and the sort of team others were. And his numbers were phenomenal, and his style also.”

Dahiya made his India debut in the ICC Champions Trophy Knockout in the year 2000 and was part of India’s campaign that saw them emerge runner-up. Dahiya was also part of India’s ODI squad that played Australia in five ODIs at home, scoring a crucial 51 in the first match in Bengaluru which India won by 60 runs.



Unfortunately, Dahiya never received a longer rope and was dropped after the series, but the fact that he played alongside Tendulkar meant even bigger than representing his country for the wicketkeeper batsman. “Playing for the country was a big prize, playing with Sachin Tendulkar was even bigger,” Dahiya said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule
Aug 01, 2020 06:56 IST
EXCLUSIVE | Aubameyang could be biggest threat for Chelsea: Phelan
Aug 01, 2020 06:54 IST
On Taapsee Pannu’s birthday, her five most scathing takedowns
Aug 01, 2020 06:45 IST
Six dead after explosion in coal mine in Colombia
Aug 01, 2020 06:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.