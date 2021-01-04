Sections
‘Have you ever had any dealings with the BCCI?’: Andrew Symonds comments on reports of India’s Brisbane quarantine demands

India had served a 14-day mandatory quarantine period when they arrive in Australia and it has been reported that the players are not in favour of more restrictions being imposed on them.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds. (Getty Images)

Team India courted controversy recently after some of its players were seen eating at a restaurant in Melbourne. There were reports that five Indian players -- Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Navdeep Saini - had breached the bio-bubble as they allegedly met an Indian fan at the restaurant. Then reports surfaced that the Indian cricket team is reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to strict quarantine rules.

India had served a 14-day mandatory quarantine period when they arrived in Australia and it has been reported that the players are not in favour of more restrictions being imposed on them.

A member of the Queensland government had made a statement regarding the matter.

“If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come,” The state’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates said.



Now, former Australian all-rounder, Andrew Symonds has also commented on the reports and said that he doesn’t see ‘India not getting their way’ due to the power of BCCI.

“Have you ever had any dealings with the BCCI? They seem to have a fair bit of power over people. It comes down to probably what the Queensland government’s going to allow them to do ... But I can’t see India not getting their way, to be honest with you,” Symonds told Fox Cricket.

BCCI has released a statement that all members of the Indian Cricket Team have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results,” the BCCI said.

Even as the Australian media keeps talking about an investigation of an alleged breach in the bio-bubble protocol by the five Indian players, the Indian team has shut the outside world as it focuses on the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting from January 7.

