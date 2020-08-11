‘He always does it for the team’: Nasser Hussain lauds ‘most-undervalued’ England cricketer

Sections
"Chris Woakes is probably the most popular man in that dressing room, probably the most under-valued cricketer by England really," he added.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 8, 2020 England's Chris Woakes celebrates winning the match with Dom Bess, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Lee Smith/Pool (REUTERS)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised the hero of England’s win in the first Test against Pakistan, Chris Woakes. The England all-rounder not only picked four wickets in the match, he also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 84 to help his side chase down the total of 277.

In a column for Sky Sports, Hussain praised Woakes for always delivering for the team, and said that the team should recognise his worth after the win. “It was incredible Test match cricket. Most wins lift a dressing room and you’re thrilled in there but there are certain wins that the dressing room will absolutely love and that was one for England because of who was involved in that win,” Hussain wrote.

Also read: England’s Dan Lawrence exits bio-secure bubble after family bereavement

“Chris Woakes is probably the most popular man in that dressing room, probably the most under-valued cricketer by England really,” he added.

“He always does it, he always goes under the radar and he is always the one who is left out because the superstars in that side - the 500-wicket boys, the nearly 600-wicket boy - but he is always there for England. He said on interview last night that he could do with a few more runs and he certainly delivered today,” Hussain further wrote.



Hussain further explained how Woakes’ innings at number seven turned the game in England’s favour. “But on a fourth day pitch, a little bit uneven, a little bit of spin, two wrist-spinners, a bloke who is struggling for runs - can’t buy a run - dealing in binary digits, to go out and be 80-odd not out and win the game with his batting, that is the bit that surprised everyone.

Also read: ‘There is a reason Pakistan’s ranking is low in Tests’: Ramiz Raja after Manchester defeat

“On top of that, England were not playing the extra batsman, they left out Zak Crawley so everyone is saying is Woakes good enough to bat at seven? That was the innings that turned the game, it was Woakes,” Hussain wrote.

England and Pakistan will play the 2nd Test starting from Thursday. England have a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

