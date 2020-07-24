Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘He brings that X-factor’: Windies T20 skipper names player who ‘doesn’t play by the rules of the book’

‘He brings that X-factor’: Windies T20 skipper names player who ‘doesn’t play by the rules of the book’

“There’s the traditional English way of doing it by the book, but all good teams need the X-factor. I think he brings that X-factor... Kevin Pietersen brought that X-factor,” Brathwaite told the BBC.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:20 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

File image of Carlos Brathwaite. (Getty Images)

Every successful team needs a special talent and England pace bowler Jofra Archer has the ‘X-factor’, former West Indies Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite has said.

England dropped Barbados-born Archer from the second test against West Indies after he breached COVID-19 bio-security protocols but the 25-year-old could return for the deciding test starting on Friday.

“There’s the traditional English way of doing it by the book, but all good teams need the X-factor. I think he brings that X-factor... Kevin Pietersen brought that X-factor,” Brathwaite told the BBC.

“While you’re hoping that the majority of the team are 75% consistent and they do everything by the book -- they are always early, they eat right, they do this and they do that -- you do need that rogue.



“I’m not saying that he is that, but every team needs that rogue, that X-factor, that doesn’t play by the rules of the book and ‘do it my way’ type of character.”

Brathwaite said Archer had the potential to become a leader like Ben Stokes, who captained the side in the opening game against the West Indies in the absence of Joe Root.

Stokes has had his share of troubles off the pitch, missing the 2017 Ashes series against Australia after sustaining a hand injury in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub before being cleared of affray.

“If you think about it, Stokes not so long ago, was seen as that type of character. Now he’s seen as a leader,” Brathwaite added.

“If England can find a way to transform Jofra into the leader that Stokes has become, while keeping his X-factor on-field performance, then they are two serious cricketers to be contending with for the next five to 10 years.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Residents at quarantine centre in Assam sing, dance to keep spirits high
Jul 24, 2020 09:27 IST
Gold heads for best week in 3 months on US-China woes
Jul 24, 2020 09:25 IST
Sensex down 275 points at 37,865 in opening session, Nifty at 11,150
Jul 24, 2020 09:27 IST
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
Jul 24, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.