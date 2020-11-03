He consumed ‘charas’ at my house: Former Pakistan paceman makes huge claims about Imran Khan

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has made a huge claim about Pakistan PM and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, during a conversation with a Pakistani news channel. In the video Nawaz claims that Khan used to consume cannabis and cocaine during his playing career.

“He (Imran Khan) has been consuming cannabis, he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house along with Mudassar, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik in Islamabad for a meal. There he had consumed charas. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well. In London, he would roll something and snort it,” Nawaz said in the video, which was posted in Youtube a few days back.

“Bring him in front of me and let’s see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many others in London,” he added when the anchor asked him whether he had himself seen Khan consume drugs.

It isn’t new that a former Pakistan cricketer has attacked Imran Khan. Some months ago, Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad made some explosive statements against Imran Khan, accusing him of ruining the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan by favouring foreigners over countrymen for several key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Miandad wasn’t happy that Imran appointed Wasim Khan for an influential position in the country’s cricket board.

“All officials in the PCB do not know the ABC of the sport. I will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs. I will not leave anyone that is not right for our country,” Miandad said on his official YouTube channel.

“You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB,” Miandad had added.

Sarfraz Nawaz, who was Imran Khan’s one time bowling partner, represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and 45 ODIs during his international career.