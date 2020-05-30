He could be the answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni always remains in discussion among cricket fans, experts and pundits, irrespective of whether he is playing or not. The India wicketkeeper has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year following a defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal. And yet, everyone continues to wonder when would Dhoni return, or if Dhoni is going to retire. Fans continue to speculate what lies ahead in Dhoni’s future, while cricketers continue to debate who could fill in Dhoni’s shoes when, he, does eventually retires. India batsman Robin Uthappa, too, has entered a name in the day, as he believes a young talent from Rajasthan Royals could be the next Dhoni.

Riyan Parag featured for RR at IPL 2019, and showed glimpses of brilliance with the bat. The 18-year-old middle-order batsman from Assam went on to create history as he became the youngest batsman to score a fifty in IPL history.

Speaking in an interview to Cricfit, Uthappa, who was bought by RR at the auctions in December last year, said Parag could be the answer to ‘next MS Dhoni’ for India. “Currently, the young player which excites me out of my socks in Riyan Parag. I am extremely excited and he is the one to watch out for. I think he is someone who is looked after well and dealt well and nurtured well and will represent India for a very long time,” Uthappa said.

“He could be India’s answer to the next MS Dhoni,” the batsman added.

Parag, in his young career, has so far played 7 games for RR in which he scored 160 runs and picked up 2 wickets. Recently, former Australia captain Steve Smith has also praised Parag for his maturity as a cricketer.

“Parag was really impressive; I have been watching him in the nets and with the bat looks like a seasoned campaigner. He’s a great kid and has a great future, I hope I was as confident when I was 17. When you are young and come into a team you have a carefree attitude and kept playing his shots,” Smith had said of Parag.