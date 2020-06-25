Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘He created a problem for us’: PCB CEO on Mohammad Hafeez getting private Covid-19 test

‘He created a problem for us’: PCB CEO on Mohammad Hafeez getting private Covid-19 test

In a recent interaction, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan spoke on the situation and said that Hafeez should have consulted with the board before getting a private test.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez. (AP)

Mohammad Hafeez has found himself in troubled waters once again with the Pakistan Cricket Board after the veteran allrounder decided to get a private test for Covid-19. Hafeez was among the 10 Pakistan cricketers who were tested positive for coronavirus as per a release by PCB on Tuesday. But the right-hander took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he does not have a coronavirus as per a personal test which he has taken.

In a recent interaction, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan spoke on the situation and said that Hafeez should have consulted with the board before getting tested on his own. Khan added that it is not the first time Hafeez has flouted PCB rules in the media.

Also read:‘Delhi passed on him’: Former IPL COO reveals reason behind Daredevils not picking Virat Kohli in 2008

“I spoke to Hafeez today and I made it clear to him our disappointment at the way he had handled this entire affair. As an individual, he has a right to take a private test but he should have spoken to us first because he created a problem for us. This is not the first time that Hafeez has breached our rules in the media,” PCB CEO said on Cricket Baaz Youtube Channel.

“He doesn’t have a central contract but once he was selected for the Pakistan team he has to abide by the rules and regulations for all players especially pertaining to the use of social media. We are still looking at the matter because it has caused us a lot of problems,” he further added.



Also read: A moment of national pride: Indian cricketers celebrate 37 years of maiden World Cup triumph in 1983

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz was also among the 10 players who were tested positive, and are expected to be travel to England for a series next month. The team is due to leave for England on Sunday for a Test and T20 series in August.

PCB, however are confident of the England tour going on as per schedule.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cricket Australia let go of its head of female engagement Sarah Styles
Jun 25, 2020 16:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry team to visit three state to assess Covid crisis and all the latest news
Jun 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Public outcry over contentious environment ministry regulation
Jun 25, 2020 16:52 IST
WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support
Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.