‘He has set the bar so high’: Kane Williamson picks best batsman in world cricket

The Kiwi is known for his sharp cricketing brain and he was on an Instagram live session recently with his SRH teammate David Warner.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

File image of Kane Williamson (Getty Images)

There is no doubt about the fact that Kane Williamson is one of the nicest guys around in international cricket. It’s not just his demeanour on the pitch but off it as well, that makes him special. The New Zealand captain’s sportsman spirit and control over his emotions was something that was on display for everyone to see after the Blackcaps were denied their maiden ICC World Cup title last year on a technicality, after the final with England ended in a tie even after the Super Over.

Individually Williamson is one of the finest batsmen of this generation. He has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for several years now and almost led them to their second title in 2018, when SRH narrowly lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

The Kiwi is known for his sharp cricketing brain and he was on an Instagram live session recently with his SRH teammate David Warner. Warner asked Williamson who he thinks is the best batsman in the world at the moment. Williamson said it was difficult to name one, he picked India skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa great AB de Villiers.



“It’s very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He’s one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players,” Williamson pointed.

“Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high,” he further added.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen enjoying a chat with Williamson sitting along the boundary line during India tour of New Zealand earlier this year. He had praised both Williamson and the culture that prevails in New Zealand cricket.

“Something that we as a team have embraced over the last four years and we’ve reached a stage where every team want to beat us, New Zealand won’t be any different but the difference is that there won’t be any spite in it. That is one reason I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket,” Kohli had said.

