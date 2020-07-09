Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘He has the ability of Virender Sehwag’: Jaffer impressed with young India opener

‘He has the ability of Virender Sehwag’: Jaffer impressed with young India opener

The flair with which Prithvi Shaw his plays shots, Jaffer says, reminds him of another flamboyant India opener – who redefined the role of opening the batting in Test – Virender Sehwag

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 11:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag batting together for India. (Getty Images)

There is no doubt about Prithvi Shaw’s ability. Why else, at just 19, would people start comparing him to the great Sachin Tendulkar? Shaw is a gifted cricketer, having all that’s required to become a big player for India in the years to come, but for that, the youngster needs to fine tune certain aspects of himself, feels former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

In October of 2018, Shaw became the 15th Indian batsman to score a Test century on debut when he hit 134 against West Indies in Rajkot. The flair with which he plays shots, Jaffer says, reminds him of another flamboyant India opener – who redefined the role of opening the batting in Test – Virender Sehwag. That said, Jaffer points out the areas where he feels Shaw can do with a bit of improvement.

Also Read | Rohit can ht Test double outside India, says Jaffer

“I think he is a special player, without a doubt. The shots he hits, if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag I feel,” Jaffer told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel. “He can completely demolish an attack.” But somewhere I feel he needs to understand his game better, where he needs to take a backseat. I feel he got found out a little bit in New Zealand, got dismissed two times off a short delivery. He fell into their trap.”

Shortly after he injured his ankle during a practice match of India’s 2018/19 tour of Australia, Shaw was in news for the wrong reasons as rumours of his indiscipline began to surface. In fact, the extent was such that the BCCI urged Tendulkar to meet with Shaw and explain to the youngster the importance of discipline. Shaw eventually made a return to the Indian team during the tour of New Zealand but barring a half-century in the second Test at Christchurch, couldn’t quite make an impact.



Jaffer feels Shaw needs to control himself in that aspect to become a bigger, more successful player for India. “I also feel that he needs to get more disciplined in his off-field life. Because I feel he has the game to succeed at international level. But he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also,” the former Mumbai and Vidarbha batsman said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how lung, immune system in kids protect from severe Covid-19
Jul 09, 2020 12:09 IST
This cat, named Pancakes, may remind you of yourself stepping into an air conditioned room. Watch
Jul 09, 2020 12:05 IST
Covid-19: Plasma therapy to start in BHU from Thursday
Jul 09, 2020 12:05 IST
Karan says wife was the ‘stronger one’ after they suffered a miscarriage
Jul 09, 2020 12:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.