Home / Cricket / ‘He is absolutely outstanding’: Aakash Chopra picks India’s best fielder of all-time

‘He is absolutely outstanding’: Aakash Chopra picks India’s best fielder of all-time

When we think of India’s best fielders then the names of Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja come to mind. But who is India’s best fielder of all-time?

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Aakash Chopra (Twitter)

Indian fielding standards have improved leaps and bounds in the last few years. It was the Australian and South African teams who were known to be a lethal fielding side in the past but in recent times Indian players have saved a lot of runs due to their improved fielding standards. MS Dhoni started the increased focus on fitness and Virat Kohli has taken on the mantle.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has lent his support towards Jadeja in the debate. Jadeja has been one of the most influential players on the field for India. He has a bullet throw and has one of the safest pairs of hands in world cricket.

READ | ‘Is he suggesting that Sachin, Dravid, Laxman were not tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain over India remark



“He (Jadeja) is absolutely outstanding, he has a rocket arm, he has the best arm in world cricket right now, just look at his ground coverage, he is not the best while fielding at slips, but how does it matter,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Jadeja was also named as India’s ‘Most Valuable Player’ in the Test cricket in the 21st century.

Jadeja had achieved an MVP rating of 97.3 and as a result, he was also rated as the second most valuable player Test player worldwide by Wisden, only second to Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.After Jadeja, Chopra picked Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli as the top Indian fielders of all-time.

Talking about Kohli and Kapil Dev, Chopra said: “As you see him (Kohli) growing as a player, you see him growing as a fielder, he wants to be there fielding and this is what makes him super special.”

“Everyone saw him (Kapil Dev) taking the catch of Vivian Richards in the finals of the 1983 World Cup, he had great hands and was very agile,” he added.

Yuvraj and Kaif are viewed as two of the most prominent names in Indian cricket to bring out about a renaissance in Indian fielding.

The duo often used top field inside the thirty-yard circle in the first 15 overs, and then they were seen fielding at the outfield during the slog overs.

Now, this can be seen with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja as well. Both of them field at the boundary rope during the slog overs in white-ball cricket.

(with ANI inputs)

