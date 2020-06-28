‘He is hardest working cricketer I have seen’: India batting coach’s huge praise for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is among the best players in modern-day cricket. The India captain not only has the ability to defend in the middle and help his side chase down heavy totals, but also possesses the talent to play quick innings whenever required. The ease with which Kohli switches his mental state from defensive to attacking, and vice-versa makes him an unpredictable customer for any and every bowling attack in the world. Kohli is a thinking cricketer, always calculating and adapting to situations, and perhaps, this is why Australia stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade have already picked him as the one player they must keep an eye out for in the Australia series later this year.

Speaking in a Facebook Live interaction with Sportskeeda, India batting coach Vikram Rathour described the powerhouse that Kohli is, and explains the reasons for his success.

“For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that. He puts in the hard yards, and he is the hardest working cricketer that I have seen. Other than that I believe his adaptability is his biggest strength,” the former India batsman said.

“He is not a one dimensional player, he can change his game as and when required. He plays every format differently and that has been one of his greatest strengths,” Rathour added.

“One of the best example in which I saw was in the 2016 IPL where he scored four hundreds and hit 40 odd sixes. He was going through a great patch of form and after that we had a tour to the West Indies. After playing like that for two months in the IPL, he goes to the West Indies and in the first match he scores a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air,” he further said.

“So that kind of change to bring into your batting because you are playing a different format, not many cricketers can do that. With Virat Kohli, I think he can play the way he wants to play. He can play according to different situations and that I think is his biggest strength,” Rathour said.