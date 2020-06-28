Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘He is hardest working cricketer I have seen’: India batting coach’s huge praise for Virat Kohli

‘He is hardest working cricketer I have seen’: India batting coach’s huge praise for Virat Kohli

“For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that,” says India batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 08:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli celebrates a century. File image. (PTI)

Virat Kohli is among the best players in modern-day cricket. The India captain not only has the ability to defend in the middle and help his side chase down heavy totals, but also possesses the talent to play quick innings whenever required. The ease with which Kohli switches his mental state from defensive to attacking, and vice-versa makes him an unpredictable customer for any and every bowling attack in the world. Kohli is a thinking cricketer, always calculating and adapting to situations, and perhaps, this is why Australia stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade have already picked him as the one player they must keep an eye out for in the Australia series later this year.

Speaking in a Facebook Live interaction with Sportskeeda, India batting coach Vikram Rathour described the powerhouse that Kohli is, and explains the reasons for his success.

Also read: Shikhar Dhawan: I would urge everyone to help animals in whatever capacity they can

“For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that. He puts in the hard yards, and he is the hardest working cricketer that I have seen. Other than that I believe his adaptability is his biggest strength,” the former India batsman said.

“He is not a one dimensional player, he can change his game as and when required. He plays every format differently and that has been one of his greatest strengths,” Rathour added.



Also read: ‘He got the beating of not playing the 2011 World Cup’: Irfan Pathan explains Rohit Sharma’s terrific turnaround

“One of the best example in which I saw was in the 2016 IPL where he scored four hundreds and hit 40 odd sixes. He was going through a great patch of form and after that we had a tour to the West Indies. After playing like that for two months in the IPL, he goes to the West Indies and in the first match he scores a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air,” he further said.

“So that kind of change to bring into your batting because you are playing a different format, not many cricketers can do that. With Virat Kohli, I think he can play the way he wants to play. He can play according to different situations and that I think is his biggest strength,” Rathour said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 92 vacancies for Insurance Medical Officer notified
Jun 28, 2020 09:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Salons, parlours to reopen in Maharashtra after more than 3 months of shutdown and all the latest news
Jun 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Life Hacks: Be like Holmes, and Watson
Jun 28, 2020 08:59 IST
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
Jun 28, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.