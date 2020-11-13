‘He is the Indian AB de Villiers’: Harbhajan Singh’s massive remark for uncapped IPL 2020 star

Mumbai Indians lifted their fifth Indian Premier League title and one of the key players of their campaign was batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The domestic veteran scored 480 runs in 16 games at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.01. He also proved to be a match-winner for MI on more than one occasion, and fans and cricket pundits questioned why he was not included in the India’s squads for Australia.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to question Suryakumar’s omission from the limited-overs squads. Recently, Harbhajan spoke to Star Sports about the Mumbai batsman, describing him as India’s AB de Villiers.

“There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav has transformed himself from being the game-changer to a primary match-winner for the Mumbai Indians. He had taken up a lot of responsibility of their batting,” he said. “And it is not that he plays at the strike rate of 100, if you see his strike rate, he starts hitting from the first ball itself.”

It is not the first season where Suryakumar has impressed. Since joining MI, Suryakumar has been among runs, scoring 512 and 424 runs in 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL. Suryakumar has been lauded by the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Ian Bishop and Tom Moody, even making it to their IPL XI.

“It is difficult to stop him as he has all types of shots. He hits overs covers, plays the sweep also well, plays spin very well, plays fast bowling amazingly well. He is the Indian AB de Villiers,” he Harbhajan added.

“I feel he should have been selected for the Indian team. It didn’t happen but he is not far away. He is an unbelievable player. The sort of batting Suryakumar Yadav has done, he has attracted everyone towards him.”