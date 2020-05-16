‘He is way above everybody else,’ Kevin Pietersen picks greatest batsmen of modern-day cricket

The debate for the greatest batsmen in modern-day cricket has been raging on for years. The names of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, David Warner usually crop up during these conversations due to their consistency and tendency to come up with match-winning innings. The usual consensus generally comes into the favour of Kohli as he has been performing at a superior rate in all formats of the game.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also agreed with the notion when asked to pick the greatest batsmen in modern-day cricket. He was given the choice of Kohli, Smith, Williamson, and Root.

READ | I slid back and told Dhoni ‘not today’: How Sabbir Rahman avoided being stumped in India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match

Pietersen was quick to respond as he picked his choice.

‘No other option. It’s Virat Kohli, across all formats. He is way above everybody else,’ Pietersen told Times Now in an interview.

Kohli has so far scored 43 ODI hundreds, and 27 Test centuries in his career. But he is still 30 tons away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s historic feat of 100 international hundreds. The fans, cricketing pundits, and current, and former cricketers continue to debate whether Kohli could surpass the record. In a recent interview, England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen gave his point of view on the subject.

Speaking in an interview with TimesNowNews.com, Pietersen said that it could be difficult for Kohli because the injury factor might play a role in his career.

READ| Didn’t intend to damage CPL’s reputation: Chris Gayle apologises for Sarwan rant, not to face disciplinary hearing

On being asked “Do you think Virat Kohli can go on to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons”, the former England batsman replied: “It’s difficult because of injury and the longevity of Tendulkar’s career.”

Pietersen further said that Tendulkar was much more relaxed than Kohli on the field, and was not playing T20Is for the most part of his career.

“Tendulkar wasn’t as emotional when he was in the field and he did not carry the same sort of aggressive attitude on the field. He was a lot more relaxed. It depends on how long Virat Kohli continues to play,” he added.