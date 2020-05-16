Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘He is way above everybody else,’ Kevin Pietersen picks greatest batsmen of modern-day cricket

‘He is way above everybody else,’ Kevin Pietersen picks greatest batsmen of modern-day cricket

The names of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, David Warner usually crop up during these conversations due to their consistency and tendency to come up with match-winning innings.

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. (Reuters/PTI/Getty)

The debate for the greatest batsmen in modern-day cricket has been raging on for years. The names of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, David Warner usually crop up during these conversations due to their consistency and tendency to come up with match-winning innings. The usual consensus generally comes into the favour of Kohli as he has been performing at a superior rate in all formats of the game.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also agreed with the notion when asked to pick the greatest batsmen in modern-day cricket. He was given the choice of Kohli, Smith, Williamson, and Root.

READ | I slid back and told Dhoni ‘not today’: How Sabbir Rahman avoided being stumped in India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match

Pietersen was quick to respond as he picked his choice.



‘No other option. It’s Virat Kohli, across all formats. He is way above everybody else,’ Pietersen told Times Now in an interview.

Kohli has so far scored 43 ODI hundreds, and 27 Test centuries in his career. But he is still 30 tons away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s historic feat of 100 international hundreds. The fans, cricketing pundits, and current, and former cricketers continue to debate whether Kohli could surpass the record. In a recent interview, England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen gave his point of view on the subject.

Speaking in an interview with TimesNowNews.com, Pietersen said that it could be difficult for Kohli because the injury factor might play a role in his career.

READ| Didn’t intend to damage CPL’s reputation: Chris Gayle apologises for Sarwan rant, not to face disciplinary hearing

On being asked “Do you think Virat Kohli can go on to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons”, the former England batsman replied: “It’s difficult because of injury and the longevity of Tendulkar’s career.”

Pietersen further said that Tendulkar was much more relaxed than Kohli on the field, and was not playing T20Is for the most part of his career.

“Tendulkar wasn’t as emotional when he was in the field and he did not carry the same sort of aggressive attitude on the field. He was a lot more relaxed. It depends on how long Virat Kohli continues to play,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot
May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Lionel Messi says pandemic stoppage can benefit Barcelona
May 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he shaved his dog
May 16, 2020 13:26 IST
‘We’ll suffer greater losses if demand isn’t generated’: Rahul Gandhi
May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.