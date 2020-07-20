Sections
Home / Cricket / 'He just came and hit the bowler for six': Graeme Swann names India youngster who's impressed him most

Swann’s comment came in reply to a statement made by Irfan Pathan, who highlighted Kohli’s nature of backing a promising youngster.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Getty Images)

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann likes what he sees of young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Swann is impressed by Pant and his game, believing the backing he enjoys from captain Virat Kohli allows the 21-year-old to play his natural game, something Swann believes makes Pant a star attraction in international cricket.

“The name came up there, Rishabh Pant. I absolutely adore the way he plays his cricket. Because he has someone backing him,” Swann said during the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Swann’s comment came in reply to a statement made by Irfan Pathan, who highlighted Kohli’s feature of backing a promising youngster such as Pant. Pathan explained how Kohli goes out of his way to support a youngster he spots talent in, a prime example of which is Pant. Although Pant has lately struggled to cement a place in the Indian team, there was a time he made heads turn in 2018. Pant slammed a Test ton in England and followed it with another hundred in Australia.

For Swann however, the memory of Pant’s debut is one that stands out. During the third Test between India and England in 2018, making his debut, Pant walked out at No. 7 and hammered a six off just the second ball he faced – bowled by Moeen Ali.



“You remember in the Test series when he came to England and first ball or second ball at Trent Bridge, he hit the spin bowler back over his head for six. I thought at that moment that this guy would be something special in Test cricket, because he is a youngster and yet he backs his game. He’s got the team around him who backs up,” Swann said.

