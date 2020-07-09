Sections
'He just puts it away with such ease': Australia quick explains the frustrations of bowling to Rohit Sharma

Hazlewood, who’s bowled to Rohit plenty of times in his career, lauded the India opener’s likeness towards the short ball and how effortlessly Rohit is able to put them away.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohit Sharma averages over 61 against Australia in ODIs. (Getty Images)

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood thinks the reason Rohit Sharma is so hard to bowl to is due to the many strengths the batsman possesses. Hazlewood, who’s bowled to Rohit plenty of times in his career, lauded the India opener’s likeness towards the short ball and how effortlessly Rohit is able to put them away.

“He’s got many. I think it’s just with how the ease that he plays, specially anything back of a length, anything short, just puts it away with such ease. It’s just an area in which he gets better, I think. He never looks to bludgeon the ball, just pure class and elegance. His records, especially in white-ball cricket, is phenomenal,” Hazlewood said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Also Read | Rohit can hit double hundreds in Tests outside India: Wasim Jaffer

Rohit has a decent record against, scoring 2208 runs against them from 40 ODIs at an average of 61.33 with eight centuries and eight fifties. The only cricketers to score three ODI doubles, Rohit’s first was against Australia in 2013 when he hit 209 against them in Bengaluru. In T20Is, although Rohit has scored 318 runs against Australia from 19 games, he has managed three half-centuries. Hazlewood admitted seeing Rohit on song tends to annoy him and probably the rest of his fellow Australian pacers.

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean the batters through our time, obviously are the frustrating ones to bowl to,” the Australia fast bowler said. “Even when someone who came quicker like Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins’ bowling to those guys, it doesn’t seem fast and that’s probably the one thing that sticks out when you are bowling to these types of players.”



