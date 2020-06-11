‘He knew not what it means to back down’: Laxman pays tribute to Gambhir; he responds

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has taken an initiative of giving tributes to his former teammates who he believes helped him shape up his career and his life. In a series of tweets, Laxman, in the past few days, praised Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath, and Ashish Nehra.

On Thursday, Laxman lauded Gautam Gambhir, and said that the former opening batsman had no idea what it means to back down from challenges.

Gambhir had been part of India’s 2007 T20I World Cup winning-team and 2011 ODI-World Cup winning-team as well. His contribution of 97 runs in the final of the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai proved to be crucial for India’s win over Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, Laxman wrote: “Massively inquisitive and totally obsessed with the game, @GautamGambhir never shied away from a challenge on a cricket field.

“Whether it was taking on express pace bowlers on spicy tracks overseas or standing up for a wronged teammate, he knew not what it was to back down.”

Gambhir, who is currently a Delhi BJP MP, was quick to respond to Laxman and called him one of the role models in the dressing room. “Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u,” Gambhir wrote.

“Another reason why u deserved a grand farewell. BTW am still curious to know why were u always perched at silly point while I was fighting for life @ shortleg,” the former India batsman added.

Gambhir’s impeccable numbers showcase the talent that he was with the bat. In 58 Tests, the 38-year-old scored 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95 with 9 centuries in his Test career. Gambhir also played 147 ODIs in which he scored 5,238 runs at an average of 39.68 with 11 tons in the format.

Gambhir also featured in 37 T20Is for India in which he scored 932 runs at an average of 27.41. One of the biggest achievements of his career came in the Indian Premier League as he led Kolkata Knight Riders twice to two title victories in 2012 and 2014.