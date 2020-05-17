‘He likes spotlight’: Kesrick Williams responds to Kevin Pietersen’s ‘not good enough’ remark

West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams became a popular name last year in December after his on-field battles with India captain Virat Kohli. With the Indian Premier League auctions around the corner, former India captain Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted that Williams should be one player who should be eyed by the franchises. But England legend Kevin Pietersen replied to Manjrekar that Williams is “not good enough”, and has “nothing special”. In response to KP’s remarks, Williams just sent a “thumb-up’ smiley.

Now, the West Indies fast bowler has opened up on Pietersen’s remarks and said that the former England cricketer enjoys being in the spotlight. “KP likes the spotlight. Nothing wrong with liking the spotlight but it is the way how you get the spotlight. At that point, nobody spoke to KP. He was not important. KP was off the map and KP just wanted a reason to be on the map,” he told International Cricket Network 360.

“Okay ‘here we go - Kohli and Kesrick saga. I can’t rap Kohli because Kohli is the big man. Let me just go after this guy who isn’t as big as Kohli. Who just start playing, who just started making a name for himself. Let me hit on Kesrick, let me see if he replies. Then we start something on Twitter, and then I get back into spotlight because right now Kesrick is in the spotlight, because he has something going on with India captain. I am going to jump on that’. That’s what KP did,” he added.

Also read: I knew if MS Dhoni is playing, I won’t get to play: Saha on how he made most of opportunities

“When he did it, I didn’t say much. If I see KP right now, I would say ‘Hi legend, pleasure to meet you, man. I won’t fake it, I would mean it,” he further said.

Williams further added that he would never disrespect the former England captain. “I would never disrespect KP. Sometimes you have to choose your battles, and I would never get into battle with KP,” he said.